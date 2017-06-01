$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Finish Line Inc (FINL) This Quarter
Brokerages forecast that Finish Line Inc will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks . Seven analysts have provided estimates for Finish Line's earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Thu
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May 24
|Anonymous
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May 8
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC