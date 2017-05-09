You'd Never Guess How Trump Told Come...

You'd Never Guess How Trump Told Comey He Was Fired

15 hrs ago Read more: RedState

Mr. Comey, who is three years into a 10-year term at the helm of the F.B.I., learned from news reports that he had been fired while addressing bureau employees in Los Angeles. While Mr. Comey spoke, television screens in the background began flashing the news.

Chicago, IL

