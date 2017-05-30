Week in Review: Retail Does U-Turn to Carry S&P 500, Nasdaq to New Records
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both ended Friday with new records as a series of surprising earnings beats in the retail sector carried the back-half of the week. The S&P 500 added 1.43% over the past five days, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.32%, and the Nasdaq rose 2.08%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Thu
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May 24
|Anonymous
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May 8
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC