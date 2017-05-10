US labor market tightening; inflation pressures building

New applications for U.S. jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week and the number of Americans on unemployment rolls hit a 28-1/2-year low, pointing to a rapidly tightening labor market that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in June. FILE PHOTO: A "Now Hiring" sign hangs on the door to the Urban Outfitters store at Quincy Market in Boston, Massachusetts September 5, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.