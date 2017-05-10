US labor market tightening; inflation pressures building
New applications for U.S. jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week and the number of Americans on unemployment rolls hit a 28-1/2-year low, pointing to a rapidly tightening labor market that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in June. FILE PHOTO: A "Now Hiring" sign hangs on the door to the Urban Outfitters store at Quincy Market in Boston, Massachusetts September 5, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|7 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May 8
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC