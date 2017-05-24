Topshop Australia goes into voluntary administration amid mounting debts
High-profile fashion retailer Topshop Australia has collapsed under debts and entered voluntary administration, with the future of its stores and workers under a cloud. Administrator James Stewart, of Ferrier Hodgson, said the company would continue to trade as normal while it considered its "optimal operating structure".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra Times.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May 8
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC