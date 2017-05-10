Specialty retailer becomes target of cyber-attack
According to the specialty retailer, an unauthorized individual installed malicious software designed to capture payment card information on some of the chain's payment processing systems. The software compromised payment card information across some purchases made at certain Brooks Brothers and Brooks Brothers Outlet retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.
