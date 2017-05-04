Sex geek teaches couples lovemaking skills while watching them
There are 4 comments on the Mid-Day Mumbai story from 15 hrs ago, titled Sex geek teaches couples lovemaking skills while watching them. In it, Mid-Day Mumbai reports that:
You have heard of cooking class, knitting classes and wide range of other teaching skills but this man is actually teaching couples how to improve their skills in bedroom. Meet Kenneth Play, who charges 800 to come to your home, watch you and your partner get intimate, and instruct you on how to improve your technique.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
|
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
22,399
Spotted World
|
#1 15 hrs ago
But won't he go blind watching them?
|
#2 15 hrs ago
Charges $800 ? expensive.
The couple should rent an X-rated movie.
|
#3 14 hrs ago
Couples inviting this sex geek into their bedroom need to have good boundarupees.
|
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
22,399
Spotted World
|
#4 11 hrs ago
But it is good from the "teacher's" perspective, right? Where else can someone get paid to watch p*rn?
|
|
