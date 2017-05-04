Sex geek teaches couples lovemaking s...

Sex geek teaches couples lovemaking skills while watching them

There are 4 comments on the Mid-Day Mumbai story from 15 hrs ago, titled Sex geek teaches couples lovemaking skills while watching them. In it, Mid-Day Mumbai reports that:

You have heard of cooking class, knitting classes and wide range of other teaching skills but this man is actually teaching couples how to improve their skills in bedroom. Meet Kenneth Play, who charges 800 to come to your home, watch you and your partner get intimate, and instruct you on how to improve your technique.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

22,399

Spotted World

#1 15 hrs ago
But won't he go blind watching them?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
andet1987

Chicago, IL

#2 15 hrs ago
Charges $800 ? expensive.

The couple should rent an X-rated movie.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Magic Utah Uwear

Philadelphia, PA

#3 14 hrs ago
Couples inviting this sex geek into their bedroom need to have good boundarupees.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

22,399

Spotted World

#4 11 hrs ago
andet1987 wrote:
Charges $800 ? expensive.

The couple should rent an X-rated movie.
But it is good from the "teacher's" perspective, right? Where else can someone get paid to watch p*rn?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 27 mohel PULTE rules 3
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) Apr 27 Corporate Welfare... 3
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr 10 hesmadatthem 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr '17 spytheweb 4
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,512 • Total comments across all topics: 280,839,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC