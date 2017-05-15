Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Fame a...

Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Fame at the Met Gala: 'I Think I'd Be Fine If It All Went Away'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

Selena Gomez enjoyed a Cinderella moment on Monday night when she stepped out for her first carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, at the Met Gala. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE PICS: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Gisele, Tom Brady & More Cute Couple Moments Inside the Met Gala! And though the pop star stunned in her white Coach dress and made headlines for her PDA, Gomez got surprisingly candid inside the Met Gala, opening up to Humans of New York photographer Brandon Stanton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 27 mohel PULTE rules 3
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) Apr 27 Corporate Welfare... 3
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr 10 hesmadatthem 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr '17 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar '17 MerakiAthletica 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,664 • Total comments across all topics: 280,749,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC