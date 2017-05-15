Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Fame at the Met Gala: 'I Think I'd Be Fine If It All Went Away'

Selena Gomez enjoyed a Cinderella moment on Monday night when she stepped out for her first carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, at the Met Gala. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE PICS: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Gisele, Tom Brady & More Cute Couple Moments Inside the Met Gala! And though the pop star stunned in her white Coach dress and made headlines for her PDA, Gomez got surprisingly candid inside the Met Gala, opening up to Humans of New York photographer Brandon Stanton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.