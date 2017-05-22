Scott Bowman becomes first candidate ...

Scott Bowman becomes first candidate to seek District 5 Topeka city council seat

15 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Saying he'll fight to ensure Topeka's city government spends responsibly and works to meet infrastructure and public safety needs, Scott Bowman on Monday became the first person to run for south Topeka's District 5 city council seat being vacated by Michelle De La Isla. Bowman, 48, of 3339 S.W. Watson Ave., filed to run at the Shawnee County Election Office by paying a $20 local filing fee and $50 state registration fee.

