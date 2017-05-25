Retailer earnings help US stocks towa...

Retailer earnings help US stocks toward 6th day of gains

14 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

U.S. stocks are climbing for the sixth day in a row Thursday as strong quarterly results from retailers including Best Buy, Williams-Sonoma and PVH give consumer-focused companies a lift. The Standard & Poor's 500 index and Nasdaq composite are trading at all-time highs.

