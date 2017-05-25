Real Estate Developer Pleads Guilty In Westchester To Voter Fraud Scheme

A Hudson Valley real estate developer pleaded guilty Thursday in White Plains Court in an alleged scheme to submit false voter registrations in early 2014 to advance real estate projects in Bloomingburg, a village in Sullivan County. A real estate developer pleaded guilty Thursday in White Plains Court to an alleged scheme to submit false voter registrations in early 2014 to advance projects in the Hudson Valley.

