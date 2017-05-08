Ralph Lauren to cut 107 jobs in North Carolina

Amid a cost-saving effort that includes laying off 8 percent of staff and closing 50 stores nationwide, Ralph Lauren Corp. will cut 107 jobs at three North Carolina facilities. The Charlotte Observer reports that a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice posted on the N.C. Commerce Department's website Monday says the layoffs will take place at offices in Kernersville, Greensboro and High Point.

