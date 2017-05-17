Ralph Lauren names Procter & Gamble e...

Ralph Lauren names Procter & Gamble executive as CEO

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Ralph Lauren Corp. is tapping Procter & Gamble executive Patrice Louvet as its next CEO as the fashion brand seeks to turn its business around. Louvet was president of Procter & Gamble's beauty brands, which includes Pantene shampoo and Olay anti-wrinkle cream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May 8 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr '17 hesmadatthem 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr '17 spytheweb 4
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC