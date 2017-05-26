Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Chico's...

Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Chico's FAS, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Chico's FAS in a report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Wed Anonymous 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May 8 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr '17 hesmadatthem 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr '17 spytheweb 4
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 281,315,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC