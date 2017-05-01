Priyanka Chopra is best dressed at 2017 Met Gala; trumps Rihanna, Selena Gomez
Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala Red Carpet 2017. Priyanka Chopra, who is known for her impeccable red carpet fashion statements, did not disappoint as she set the temperatures soaring at the 2017 Met Gala in a bold Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unbelievably long train.
