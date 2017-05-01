Priyanka Chopra is best dressed at 20...

Priyanka Chopra is best dressed at 2017 Met Gala; trumps Rihanna, Selena Gomez

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala Red Carpet 2017. Priyanka Chopra, who is known for her impeccable red carpet fashion statements, did not disappoint as she set the temperatures soaring at the 2017 Met Gala in a bold Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unbelievably long train.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 27 mohel PULTE rules 3
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) Apr 27 Corporate Welfare... 3
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr 10 hesmadatthem 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr '17 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar '17 MerakiAthletica 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC