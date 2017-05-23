Popular new workouts target the body,...

Popular new workouts target the body, mind and soul

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

It would be easy to brush off fitness guru Taryn Toomey's The Class as another hippie trend, but you'd miss the magic. Within minutes, the music swells, the mirrors in the 85-degree heated room begin to fog and sweaty ponytails come undone as participants perform 5 grueling, uninterrupted minutes of squat jumps while Toomey unleashes occasional expletive-laced insights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... 14 hr Gnor1980 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May 8 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr '17 hesmadatthem 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr '17 spytheweb 4
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC