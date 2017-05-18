Polystyrene ban reinstated | Freelanc...

Polystyrene ban reinstated | Freelancer protections | Basquiat skull goes for $110M

18 hrs ago Read more: Crain's New York Business

And the ban played on The Department of Sanitation has again determined that polystyrene foam is nonrecyclable. Pending judicial review, food-service establishments will be banned from using takeout containers with the material, effective Nov. 13. The original 2015 restriction was overturned in a lawsuit brought against the city by a food-industry coalition.

Chicago, IL

