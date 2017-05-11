Payless outsourcing customer service ...

Payless outsourcing customer service center, eliminating 20 positions

19 hrs ago

Payless ShoeSource, headquartered at 3231 S.E. 6th Ave in Topeka, has filed for bankruptcy. Spokeswoman Meghan Spreer said many of the customer service center associates will be offered positions with Cognizant, which is expected to help Payless improve service to customers and store teams.

