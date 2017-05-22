One company is looking to disrupt the...

One company is looking to disrupt the $50B medical apparel industry

16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Scrubs are a notoriously unattractive yet $50 billion global medical apparel industry - of which $10 billion lies in the U.S. alone. Figs, an online medical apparel retail startup is looking to break into the market.

Read more at USA Today.

Chicago, IL

