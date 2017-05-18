Norwalk Man Accused Of Stealing $31K ...

Norwalk Man Accused Of Stealing $31K In Ralph Lauren Clothing Goes Free

Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

A Norwalk man who has been in jail for eight months since he was arrested on charges of stealing more than $31,000 in items from a Ralph Lauren in Greenwich was granted a suspended sentence and probation, according to the Stamford Advocate. Andre Fowler, 23, had been arrested in July in connection with a Jan. 13, 2016, incident in which he is accused of working with three women to steal items worth a total of $31,485, according to the Stamford Advocate.

Chicago, IL

