Nordstrom reports growth in 1Q profit, disappointing sales

14 hrs ago

Nordstrom Inc. said Thursday its overall profit jumped 37 percent at its department stores in the first quarter, but a key sales gauge fell short of Wall Street expectations. Sales at established stores across the Seattle-based chain declined 0.8 percent in the quarter.

Chicago, IL

