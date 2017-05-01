Media and internet company IAC is buying Angie's List
Media and internet company IAC/InterActiveCorp on Monday said it is buying Angie's List Inc. with the aim of melding the consumer reviews company with its HomeAdvisor business and creating a new publicly traded enterprise. The combined company will be called ANGI Homeservices Inc. and will keep both the Angie's List and HomeAdvisor brands.
