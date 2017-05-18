Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher
Stocks are modestly higher in early trading on Wall Street as traders were relieved to see some positive results from retailers. Wal-Mart Stores, L Brands and Ralph Lauren all rose early Thursday after reporting better results than analysts were expecting.
