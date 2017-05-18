LL Bean's newest Bootmobile is kicking it in Japan
In this April 26, 2017 photo provided by L.L. Bean, a rear view of the company's Bootmobile is displayed in Tokyo, Japan. The Maine-based outdoors company already has two of the rolling Bean boots in the U.S. Now this third version will be visiting Bean's stores in Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May 8
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC