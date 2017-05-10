Kohl's, Nordstrom's Q1 Moral Victorie...

Kohl's, Nordstrom's Q1 Moral Victories Simply Aren't Good Enough

Read more: Benzinga

Big-name retail stocks Macy's Inc , J C Penney Company Inc , Nordstrom, Inc. and Kohl's Corporation all reported earnings over the past two days, and all four stocks have been hammered . While 2017 is off to a rough start for U.S. retail stocks , Nordstrom was the lone member of the group of four that was able to deliver positive sales growth in the first quarter.

