Jay Z's Roc96 launches with Barneys New York exclusive collection for men and women

Barneys New York has an exclusive on a new men's and women's capsule collaboration between MadeWorn and Roc96, the latest apparel collection from Jay Z and his partners Kareem "Biggs" Burke and Emory Jones. The collection is a tribute to Jay Z 's first album "Reasonable Doubt," released 21 years ago in 1996, and features bombers, leather and military jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts and "Reasonable Doubt" dog tags.

