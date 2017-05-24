IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Downgraded to ...

IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Downgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IBKC. Iberia Capital raised shares of IBERIABANK Corp from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... 23 hr Gnor1980 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May 8 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr '17 hesmadatthem 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr '17 spytheweb 4
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,424 • Total comments across all topics: 281,278,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC