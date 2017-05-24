IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Downgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IBKC. Iberia Capital raised shares of IBERIABANK Corp from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|23 hr
|Gnor1980
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May 8
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC