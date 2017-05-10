Handful of rich school-choice donors ...

Handful of rich school-choice donors spend big in California

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Much of the funding for California's pro-school choice groups and candidates comes from a handful of very wealthy donors, including the founders of Netflix and The Gap and children of Wal-Mart creator Sam Walton. An Associated Press analysis of top donors to school-choice ballot measure campaigns around the country found 48 individuals and couples provided most of the reported contributions to those initiatives since 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Fri yidfellas v USA 4
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May 8 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr '17 hesmadatthem 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr '17 spytheweb 4
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 280,996,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC