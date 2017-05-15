H.I.G. Capital Announces the Sale of its Equity Stake in Surgery Partners
In conjunction with the transaction, Surgery Partners and National Surgical Healthcare , an owner and operator of surgical facilities in partnership with local physicians, have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Surgery Partners will acquire NSH from Irving Place Capital for approximately $760 million. Funding for the transaction will be provided in part by Bain Capital Private Equity, who is injecting capital in exchange for preferred equity in the Company.
