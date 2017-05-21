Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Bu...

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Buys 96,254 Shares of Nike Inc

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 632,808 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 96,254 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May 8 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr '17 hesmadatthem 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr '17 spytheweb 4
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC