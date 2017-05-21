Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Buys 96,254 Shares of Nike Inc
Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 632,808 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 96,254 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May 8
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC