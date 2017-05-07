FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $7.71...
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. - Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst O. Turner now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.64.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 27
|mohel PULTE rules
|3
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Apr 27
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr 10
|hesmadatthem
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC