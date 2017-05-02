Even as Coach sales slip, department-store pullout strategy appears to be working
Coach Inc. may have reported a third-fiscal-quarter revenue decline, but the company's effort to pull back from North American department stores is still viewed as a positive move for the brand. soared 10.3% in Tuesday trading despite reporting sales that fell year-over-year and missed estimates.
