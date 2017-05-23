Diller Island not dead yet: Groups fire off appeal and new permit application
The Army Corps of Engineers and the Hudson River Park Trust have fired off an appeal to a decision that torpedoed the $200 million development planned for Pier 55. In March, federal Judge Lorna Schofield ruled that the Corps of Engineers failed to consider the impact of the 2.4-acre pier on protected fish and wildlife. She ordered work to stop on the island project, which is being bankrolled by IAC/InterActiveCorp Chairman Barry Diller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May 8
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC