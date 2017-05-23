Diller Island not dead yet: Groups fire off appeal and new permit application

The Army Corps of Engineers and the Hudson River Park Trust have fired off an appeal to a decision that torpedoed the $200 million development planned for Pier 55. In March, federal Judge Lorna Schofield ruled that the Corps of Engineers failed to consider the impact of the 2.4-acre pier on protected fish and wildlife. She ordered work to stop on the island project, which is being bankrolled by IAC/InterActiveCorp Chairman Barry Diller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.