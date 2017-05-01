Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. by 180.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,005 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 152,505 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 27
|mohel PULTE rules
|3
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Apr 27
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr 10
|hesmadatthem
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar '17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC