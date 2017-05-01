Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Position ...

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. by 180.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,005 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 152,505 shares during the period.

