Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Read more: Reuters

** British housebuilder Bovis, which was subject to two failed buyout bids earlier this year, said it would take a 2.8 million-pound hit from the talks and a review conducted in February after the firm warned on profits. ** Accell Group, the maker of Dutch bicycle brands Sparta and Batavus, has had ended talks with Pon Holdings regarding takeover bid from the Dutch transportation conglomerate as the offer was not high enough, it said.

