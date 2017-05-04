Bill Macfadyen: Paddleboarder's Death Leaves Heartbreak Throughout Santa Barbara
A JEOPARDY! quiz kid, a wrong-way fatal crash on Highway 101, the future of Deckers Brands and the Sherpa Fire cause round out NoozWeek's Top 5 Davies Kabogoza overcame long odds to earn his kinesiology degree from Westmont College last year. "The entire Westmont family is grief-stricken in the loss of Davies," Westmont President Gayle Beebe said.
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Thu
|About time
|38
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 27
|mohel PULTE rules
|3
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Apr 27
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr 10
|hesmadatthem
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|4
