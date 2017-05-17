American Eagle Outfitters Shares Slump 3% Premarket After Guidance Falls Short Of Estimates

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares fell 3.6% Wednesday, after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for the first quarter and offered an outlook that lagged estimates. The teen apparel retailer said it net income of $25.2 million, or 14 cents a share, in the first quarter, down from $40.5 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

