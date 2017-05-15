Adidas Sprints Past Nike With Solid Q1 as China, North America Sales Pass $1 Billion
Adidas AG posted first quarter earnings that were largely in-line with estimates Thursday and confirmed its full-year outlook as online sales and a revitalised Reebok brand put further pressure on U.S. rival Nike Inc. Adidas said net income for the first three months of the year came in at a 455 million , a figure that matched the FactSet consensus but was still nearly 30% higher from the same period last year. Group sales, adidas said, rose 18.9% from the first quarter of 2016 to a 5.67 billion, just shy of the a 5.88 billion FactSet estimate.
