Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. by 273.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,478 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 107,299 shares during the period.
