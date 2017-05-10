Abercrombie is putting itself up for sale
Abercrombie & Fitch shares soared by 14% to $14.50 ahead of Wednesday's opening bell after a Reuters report said the teen retailer hired an investment bank to assess takeover interest. Any potential suitor should be able to get a favorable price for the company, at least compared with a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Mon
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 27
|mohel PULTE rules
|3
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC