Abercrombie & Fitch's latest sale may be itself

Shares of the struggling retailer rose 6% Wednesday, after Reuters reported that Abercrombie & Fitch, which also owns the Hollister apparel chain, had hired investment bankers to look for potential offers. It's not clear who would want to buy the company.

