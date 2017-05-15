15 funniest memes on Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala trench coat-gown
Rockin' and ruling the East and West yesterday was Priyanka Chopra in her Ralph Lauren trend-coat gown that made all go gaga. While the western media couldn't stop praising her bold statement-making outfit choice, back home she broke the Internet with the memes that followed her appearance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Filmfare.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 27
|mohel PULTE rules
|3
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Apr 27
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr 10
|hesmadatthem
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar '17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC