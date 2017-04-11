Zacks: Infinity Property and Casualty...

Zacks: Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC) Given $84.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Mon hesmadatthem 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar 17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar '17 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb '17 soon same here 5
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb '17 Zeppelin 37
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,486 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC