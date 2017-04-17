Your Daily Dose of Financial News

Your Daily Dose of Financial News

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Abbott and Alere - after fighting for more than a year over the aftermath of their ill-fated merger - have agreed to give it another go, dropping their dueling lawsuits and moving forward together NYTimes The Journal takes us through the fall of Scott Marcello, the much-touted savior of KPMG's audit business who just last week was fired over the mishandling of an annual inspection tip WSJ Slack as David vs. a whole mess of Goliaths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr 10 hesmadatthem 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... Apr 1 spytheweb 4
Yoga Pants Mar '17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar '17 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb '17 soon same here 5
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,737 • Total comments across all topics: 280,370,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC