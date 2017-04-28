Wrangler And North Face Parent VF Corp. Misses Profit And Sales Expectations

Shares of VF Corp. fell 1.6% in light premarket trade Friday, after the apparel maker and accessories seller, which brands include Lee and Wrangler jeans and JanSport and The North Face outdoor products, missed first-quarter profit and sales expectations. Net earnings fell to $209.2 million, or 50 cents a share, from $260.3 million, or 61 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.

