Which U.S. State Gets the Most Chinese Investments? [MAP]

Many investors don't realize a whopping "40% to 60% of the revenue from S&P 500 companies in fact comes from China, or China-related trade," Money Morning Chief Investment Strategist Keith Fitz-Gerald explained to FOX Business host Stuart Varney back on Dec. 5, 2016. Indeed, numerous American companies take advantage of cost-cutting opportunities afforded to them by China, and in turn, China enjoys benefits of trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.