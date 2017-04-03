We visited Ralph Lauren's soon-to-close flagship Polo store...
Ralph Lauren announced on April 5 that it would close its flagship Polo store in New York in less than two weeks. The Fifth Avenue location is one of dozens of stores the company will shutter in an effort to cut costs and improve efficiency.
