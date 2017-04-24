We visited J. Crew's flagship store and saw why the brand is...
First, its renowned creative director Jenna Lyons stepped down after 26 years. Then CEO Micky Drexler announced 250 job cuts at the company's corporate headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Thu
|mohel PULTE rules
|3
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr 10
|hesmadatthem
|2
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|4
|Yoga Pants
|Mar '17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC