Valley Payless shoe stores escape bankruptcy closings
None of the Payless ShoeSource stores in the Valley area on the list of closings released by the company on Wednesday. As part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, the company announced on Tuesday that it is closing 400 stores it characterizes as under performing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
