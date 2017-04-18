United Airlines Parent's Stock Climbs...

United Airlines Parent's Stock Climbs After Streak Of Profit Beats Extended

8 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Shares of United Airlines parent United Continental Holdings Inc. climbed 0.6% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the air carrier extended its streak of earnings beats to five quarters. In the company's first-quarter earnings report, Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said the incident earlier this month in which a passenger was forcibly dragged off the plane will prove to be a "watershed moment" for the company, making him more determined than ever to put customers first.

